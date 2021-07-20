Kaprielian (5-3) earned the win Tuesday after holding the Angels scoreless across six frames. He allowed five hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven.

It was just the third time this season that Kaprielian blanked his opponent. The 27-year-old has now tossed at least five innings for his eighth straight start. To top it off, he hasn't surrendered more than three earned runs in an outing during that stretch. Thanks to his recent success, the right-hander has compiled a 2.65 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 68 innings this season.