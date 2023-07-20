Kaprielian (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Kaprielian landed on the IL at the end of June with a strained right shoulder and recently began throwing on flat ground. The 29-year-old righty will throw 35 pitches during Saturday's session before eventually progressing to facing live hitters and beginning a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Throwing from flat ground•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Receives injection for shoulder•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Lands on IL with shoulder strain•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Impressive in no-decision•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Notches second win•