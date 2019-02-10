Athletics' James Kaprielian: Continues to be stymied by injury
Kaprielian suffered a setback with his previously injured shoulder and will be behind the other pitchers to start spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's unclear how the setback was incurred, but the oft-injured righty will start 2019 off on the wrong note nonetheless. This adds another poor chapter to his unfortunate professional career, as Kaprielian hasn't thrown in a game since 2016. No word has come forth as to when Kaprielian will get back on track with the other pitchers, though more information will likely come forth once he's able to progress further in his rehab program.
