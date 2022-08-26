Kaprielian (3-8) took the loss against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out two batters over 2.2 innings.

Kaprielian had trouble getting the ball over the plate in the contest, tying a season high with six walks. When he did throw strikes, New York pounced on them, putting up seven hits in just 2.2 frames. The ugly outing came on the heels of a strong nine-game stretch during which Kaprielian recorded a 2.59 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 48.2 innings. His season ERA stood at 4.29 prior to facing the Yankees, but it shot up to 4.88 ERA as a result of Thursday's shellacking.