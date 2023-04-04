Kaprielian allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over five frames during Monday's loss to Cleveland. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Kaprielian was actually in line for the win before Oakland's bullpen fell apart late. The 29-year-old righty gave up two runs in the first inning followed by three in the fourth, including Josh Naylor's solo shot. Kaprielian tossed 61 of 89 pitches for strikes, including 12 whiffs. Last season, he forced 12 or more swinging strikes in five of his 26 starts. He's lined up to start in Tampa Bay this weekend.