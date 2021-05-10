Kaprielian is a candidate for promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas if the Athletics decide to fortify their short-handed rotation for their upcoming road trip, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old made his first start of the minor-league season for the Aviators on Thursday, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while recording five strikeouts. Kaprielian would seem to be a strong candidate to help fill the vacuum created by the injured-list stints of Mike Fiers (elbow) and Jesus Luzardo (finger), as he remains a promising prospect who already logged two major-league appearances in 2020 and flashed a mid-90s fastball. The Athletics begin their road trip with a three-game series against the Red Sox that kicks off Tuesday.