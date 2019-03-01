Kaprielian (shoulder) hopes to be cleared to start throwing next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The injury bug returned for one of its favorite targets early this spring, as Kaprielian was shut down with a lat strain in mid-February. Though the pitcher framed recent developments as positive, he's already behind schedule, as more than two weeks have passed since he was originally shut down for what was supposed to be a two-week period. Kaprielian hasn't pitched in a game since 2016, so anything other than the worst-case scenario is indeed comparatively good news.