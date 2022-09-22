Kaprielian (4-9) earned the win Wednesday, allowing zero runs on two hits and one walk over seven innings against the Mariners. He struck out six.

After giving up a single to Mitch Haniger in the first, Kaprielian allowed only two more batters to reach base through seven strong innings. It was the first time since July 23 that Kaprielian didn't allow a run and he now holds a 1.38 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in two September starts. He'll look to carry that momentum into his next start, which should come against the Angels next week.