Kaprielian (1-5) allowed a run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Friday over the Mariners.

Kaprielian gave up a run on a groundout in the sixth inning, which accounted for all of the damage on his line. It's been a difficult season for the right-hander this year -- this was the first time he's completed six innings, and the second time he's limited an opponent to one run or less. He still has a rough-looking 5.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 40:27 K:BB across 58 innings in 12 starts. Kaprielian will look to build off this positive outing next week against the Blue Jays.