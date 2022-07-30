Kaprielian (2-5) gave up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to earn the win in a 7-3 victory over the White Sox on Friday.

Kaprielian took advantage of the reeling White Sox, spinning six innings of one-run ball to give his team the upset victory over Lance Lynn on the road. The 28-year-old right-hander leaned primarily on his 94 mph fastball and 86 mph slider to keep hitters off balance and cruise to his second win in 16 starts. Kaprielian now has a pedestrian 4.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 80 IP in 2022. He tentatively lines up for another favorable matchup against the depleted Angels lineup on Thursday.