Kaprielian tossed six innings, giving up one run on five hits and four walks while striking out one in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Kaprielian held the Blue Jays in check Wednesday, limiting the damage to just one run on a homer by Matt Chapman to open the seventh inning, ultimately ending his day on the mound. The 28-year-old has now produced back-to-back quality starts after failing to produce any in his first 11 outings of the campaign. Over his last four starts, Kaprielian has compiled a 2.78 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 22.2 innings. He now owns a 5.06 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 41 punchouts over 64 frames in 13 starts this year.