Kaprielian (4-3) allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 across seven innings, taking the loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Kaprielian was stellar Sunday, striking out a season-high 10 batters and tied his deepest start of 2021. However, he was stuck with the loss after allowing a single run to cross and receiving no run support. The 27-year-old has a 2.84 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP with 62 strikeouts in 57 innings. He had four quality starts in his last five outings.