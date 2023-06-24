Kaprielian didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

The eight Ks were a season high for the right-hander and came on the strength of 33 called or swinging strikes among his 95 pitches. Kaprielian has been fairly effective since rejoining the A's rotation in mid-May, posting a 4.00 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB through 45 innings over eight starts. He'll likely next take the mound at home next week against the Yankees.