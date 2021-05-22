Kaprielian allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine across 5.2 innings in Friday's win over the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Kaprielian surrendered a home run to Jose Iglesias in the third inning and a long shot to Jared Walsh in the sixth inning Friday. Despite allowing two homers, he struck out nine batters and left the game with the lead. The 27-year-old has a 2.53 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 12.66 K/9 through 10.2 innings. He will continue to stay in the rotation as long as Jesus Luzardo (finger) and Mike Fiers (elbow) remain out.