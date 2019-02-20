Athletics' James Kaprielian: Feels improvement in lat health
Kaprielian (shoulder) said that he isn't having any issues with his injured lat as of Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This is certainly encouraging news, though it should still be taken with caution given the prospect's injury history. Keprielian will be re-evaluated over the weekend with the hope of returning to throwing soon, which is roughly on track with the original two-week shutdown timetable issued last week. More information on when he'll return to game action will likely come forth once he proves he can throw without issue again.
