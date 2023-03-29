Kaprielian has clinched a spot in the Athletics' Opening Day rotation and is likely to make his first start during the team's second series of the season next week versus the Guardians in Oakland, Ben Ross of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay has already confirmed that Kyle Muller will get the Opening Day start Thursday versus the Angels, while Shintaro Fujinami and Ken Waldichuk have been confirmed to start the final two games of the series Saturday and Sunday, respectively. That leaves Kaprielian in line to face the Guardians either Monday or Tuesday, with the yet-to-named winner of the competition for the fifth's starter role -- either JP Sears or Adam Oller -- getting the nod for the other day. Kaprielian was brought along somewhat slowly in camp after he underwent a non-invasive procedure on the AC joint of his right shoulder back in October, but he ended up making four Cactus League starts and built up to 5.1 innings and 88 pitches in his final outing Monday. He shouldn't face any restrictions once the season gets underway.