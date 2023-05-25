Kaprielian is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Astros in Houston.
Paul Blackburn (finger) appears close to returning from the 15-day injured list, but Kaprielian will pick up at least one more start after he re-entered the rotation last weekend as a replacement for Drew Rucinski (illness), who was placed on the IL. He'll draw a rematch with the Astros, this time at home, after he struck out five and allowed one run on three hits and four walks over five innings his last time out in Houston. How Kaprielian performs Friday will likely dictate whether he sticks around in the rotation on a more permanent basis, heads to the bullpen or gets optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
