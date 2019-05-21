Kaprielian (shoulder) fired two innings for High-A Stockton against Inland on Sunday in the first game of a double-header that was eventually suspended due to weather, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It was a momentous outing for the 25-year-old, who was logging his first game action since 2016 after being besieged by injuries over the prior two seasons. Kaprielian presumably still has a lengthy road back to full health after such an extended layoff, but the organization is expected to bring him along at the appropriate pace considering the amount of physical challenges he's endured. "We were concerned in Spring Training," manager Bob Melvin said. "There was a period of time where he just didn't feel very good. So the fact he's had good days recently and is performing in games is encouraging. This is a guy that was a big part of a big trade for us and we felt at some point in time, pretty quickly, he would be in the big leagues. He's got good stuff and finally consistently feeling good."