Kaprielian registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 14-7 victory over Texas, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.
Kaprielian settled down after surrendering a two-run Marcus Semien homer in the first to allow only one more run on three baserunners over the next four frames. The mediocre start snapped a two-game streak of six innings and one run surrendered for the 28-year-old, who now possesses a 5.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 69 innings. He lines up for one last start Sunday in Houston before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Effective against Blue Jays•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Earns first win•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Allows three runs in win•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Takes another loss•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Inefficient in loss•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Five innings in Athletics' loss•