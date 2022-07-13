Kaprielian registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 14-7 victory over Texas, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Kaprielian settled down after surrendering a two-run Marcus Semien homer in the first to allow only one more run on three baserunners over the next four frames. The mediocre start snapped a two-game streak of six innings and one run surrendered for the 28-year-old, who now possesses a 5.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 69 innings. He lines up for one last start Sunday in Houston before the All-Star break.