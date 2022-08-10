Kaprielian (3-6) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out six in five innings, taking the loss versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Kaprielian was no match for Shohei Ohtani, who pitched six scoreless innings. Kaprielian's biggest mistake was a three-run home run to Taylor Ward in the fifth inning. The four runs allowed were the most the 28-year-old right-hander's given up since June 15, and this was his first loss since June 21. For the season, he has a 4.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 63:39 K:BB through 90.1 innings across 18 starts. He's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Rangers next week.