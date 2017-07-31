The Yankees agreed to trade Kaprielian to the A's on Monday along with Jorge Mateo and Dustin Fowler in exchange for Sonny Gray, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Injuries have dimmed Kaprielian's prospect star considerably -- he battled elbow issues for roughly a year before ultimately undergoing Tommy John surgery in April -- but he has shown flashes of brilliance when on the mound with three plus pitches and strong command. While he's not too far off from resuming a throwing program, the A's figure to be cautious with his recovery, and thus a return to competitive action during the first few months of 2018 is not a lock.