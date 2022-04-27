Kaprielian (shoulder) allowed five earned runs on three hits and four walks over four innings to take the loss in Triple-A Las Vegas' defeat at the hands of Tacoma on Tuesday. He also hit a batter and struck out two.

It was about as rough an outing for Kaprielian as the numbers imply, with the right-hander only getting 46 of his 84 pitches into the strike zone during his labor-intensive outing. Kaprielian's previously ailing shoulder is at least being put to stringent tests in his last two outings, but his results in his two starts with the Aviators have left plenty to be desired. Given the uneven performances, the Athletics may determine Kaprielian needs at least one more turn in the minors before being activated.