Kaprielian (shoulder) threw off the mound three times before camp opened up and said last week that he hopes to be ready for the start of the season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kaprielian said his October procedure was "pretty non-invasive" and the shoulder is "coming along." Assuming he is on track for the start of the season, he should have a spot in Oakland's rotation. Kaprielian has a 4.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 221 strikeouts in 253.1 innings over the past two seasons.