Kaprielian fired two scoreless innings in a Cactus League loss to the Angels on Friday, allowing one hit and no walks while also hitting a batter and recording three strikeouts.

Kaprielian's plunking of Mike Trout in the first inning was one of the few blemishes on an impressive body of work against a talented Angels lineup. The 27-year-old had also fired a scoreless, two-hit frame versus the Dodgers on Sunday, getting his spring off to a strong start. Kaprielian got his first taste of the majors in 2020 in the form of a pair of relief appearances during which he posted a 7.36 ERA and 1.64 WHIP (3.2 innings).