Kaprielian (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Mariners after tossing seven scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while fanning four.

The rookie right-hander continues to impress and while the sample size is small, he's looked outstanding through his first three appearances. Wednesday's outing might have been his best outing so far, though, as he clinched his first quality start at the MLB level and improved his ERA to 1.53 across 17.2 innings. Kaprielian's next start is scheduled for next week against the Mariners on the road.