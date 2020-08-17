Kaprielian allowed an earned run on a solo home run over two innings in a win over the Giants on Sunday. He also issued a walk and recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander was put right to work after being recalled from the Athletics' alternate training site in San Jose earlier in the day, and he showed well overall despite surrendering a solo homer to Brandon Crawford. Kaprielian is a promising prospect that posted a 32:8 K:BB across 31.2 innings between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas last season, and his stay with the big-league club could last at least through Burch Smith's (forearm) stay on the injured list.