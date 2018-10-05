Kaprielian (elbow) will pitch in an Instructional League game Friday according to general manager David Forst, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Kaprielian didn't take the mound during the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, but he appears to have gradually progressed since starting to play catch back in June. Though Oakland will continue to take it easy with the 24-year-old, he should be fully ready to go by the time spring training rolls around.