Kaprielian is slated to start Thursday against the Astros at Minute Maid Park after being scratched from his last start Friday due to a cut on his middle finger, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander apparently suffered the injury when hitting it against a wall while putting on his shirt, but a few days off for healing will apparently do the trick. When he presumably takes the hill against Houston, Kaprielian will be looking to bounce back from consecutive rocky starts where he allowed a combined 13 runs (10 earned) on 14 hits and seven walks across 8.1 innings to the Yankees and Nationals.