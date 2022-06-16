Kaprielian (0-4) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and six walks with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Red Sox.

Kaprielian was inefficient, throwing 48 of 94 pitches for strikes. This was a season-worst performance in runs, hits and walks, though he wasn't hurt too much by the long ball since he only surrendered one homer. The right-hander hasn't shown much quality in 41.1 innings across nine starts, logging a 6.31 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB. He's yet to pitch deeper than the sixth inning. Kaprielian lines up for a home start versus the Mariners next week.