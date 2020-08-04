Kaprielian was recalled from the Athletics' alternate training site Tuesday.
Although Kaprielian began spring training in major-league camp, he's yet to appear in any regular season games in the majors. He'll join the Athletics' bullpen to take the place of Jordan Weems (lat), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The right-hander returned to the mound in 2019 after missing two seasons. H posted a 3.18 ERA and 75:16 K:BB over 68 innings across 19 appearances (16 starts) in the minors last year. Given the stability of Oakland's late-game arms, Kaprielian should pitch mainly in lower-leverage scenarios.
