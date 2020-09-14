The Athletics recalled Kaprielian from their alternate training site Monday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
He'll be designated as Oakland's 29th man for Monday's doubleheader with the Mariners, providing the Athletics with an extra multi-inning relief option during the twin bill. Expect Oakland to return Kaprielian to the alternate site after the doubleheader concludes.
