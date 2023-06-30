Oakland placed Kaprielian on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain.

Kaprielian had been scheduled to start for the Athletics in Saturday's game against the White Sox, but he is now going to be sidelined through the All-Star break -- and probably much longer. The 29-year-old leaves behind a 6.34 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 57:31 K:BB in 61 innings on the season.