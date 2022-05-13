Kaprielian allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one across five innings Thursday against Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.

Kaprielian held the Tigers scoreless through four innings but faltered in the fifth frame by allowing a single, walk and double to consecutive batters. He otherwise effectively limited damage by inducing eight groundball outs, though he had only seven swinging strikes on 75 pitches. After being hit hard in his first outing, Kaprielian has allowed only four earned runs across his last 10.2 innings. However, to maintain that success, he'll need to improve upon his current 10:9 K:BB.