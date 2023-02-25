Kaprielian (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Kaprielian has a long injury history, most recently undergoing shoulder surgery in October. He appears to be trending in the right direction and has time to be ready by Opening Day if all goes well. He's expected to throw at least two live batting practice sessions before pitching in the Cactus League.
More News
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Hopes to be ready for season•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: On track for spring•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Ends year on high note•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Surrenders 10 hits in quality start•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Dazzles in win•