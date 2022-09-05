Kaprielian was available out of the bullpen for Sunday's 5-0 win over the Orioles and appears to have lost his spot in the rotation, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Oakland looked set to reduce its rotation to five men during its upcoming six-game week, with Kaprielian being moved to the bullpen while rookie Ken Waldichuk draws a second turn Wednesday against Atlanta. Kaprielian's demotion to the relief role comes even though he's shown improved form since the All-Star break following a rough start to the campaign. Over his eight second-half starts covering 40 innings, Kaprielian turned in a 4.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 31:20 K:BB.
