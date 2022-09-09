Kaprielian was scratched from Friday's start against the White Sox due to a right middle finger laceration, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics didn't initially provide a reason for scratching Kaprielian from Friday's start, but he's apparently dealing with a finger issue. Austin Pruitt will take over as Friday's starter, while it's not yet clear when Kaprielian will be able to return to the mound.