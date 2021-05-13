Kaprelian (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings in a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out six.

The right-hander recorded his first major-league win in his first major-league start, throwing 58 of 95 pitches for strikes before exiting. Kaprelian could get a long look in the rotation with neither Jesus Luzardo (finger) nor Mike Fiers (elbow) expected back before the end of the month.