Kaprielian (shoulder) threw three innings in an appearance at extended spring training Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kaprielian missed the entire 2016 season with an elbow injury that ultimately required Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him for all of 2017. He was expected to resume pitching at some point in 2018, but that never materialized after he developed a shoulder injury last May. The shoulder issue reared its head again this spring and continues to delay Kaprielian's return to competitive action, but he finally looks to have nearly reached the finish line in his lengthy rehab program. He's expected to complete one more outing at the Athletics' spring training facility in Arizona before heading to a minor-league affiliate.