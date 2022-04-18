Kaprielian (shoulder) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Kaprielian made his first rehab start with Low-A Stockton last week and allowed two runs over five innings, and he'll now move his rehab up to Triple-A. The 28-year-old threw 52 pitches in that outing and should continue ramping up his workload Wednesday, which could end up being his final rehab appearances before returning from the injured list.
More News
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Strong showing in rehab game•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Sim game goes well•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Sim game scheduled•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Lands on IL•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Faces hitters•