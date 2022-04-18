Kaprielian (shoulder) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kaprielian made his first rehab start with Low-A Stockton last week and allowed two runs over five innings, and he'll now move his rehab up to Triple-A. The 28-year-old threw 52 pitches in that outing and should continue ramping up his workload Wednesday, which could end up being his final rehab appearances before returning from the injured list.

