Kaprielian (shoulder) said he "likes the way things are coming along" after throwing a two-inning simulated game Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 29-year-old reliever threw roughly 30 pitches and reportedly felt good afterwards. Coming off having surgery done on his throwing shoulder in November, Kaprielian says he's doing everything in his power to be ready to go by Opening Day.