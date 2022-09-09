Kaprielian is no longer starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kaprielian was initially listed as the probable starter for Friday's matchup, but Austin Pruitt will instead begin the game on the mound for the Athletics. It's not yet clear whether Kaprielian is dealing with an injury or whether he'll be available out of the bullpen as a bulk reliever.
