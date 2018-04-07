Kaprielian (elbow) could join the rotation at High-A Stockton by midseason, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

This is excellent news for the promising right-hander, as it sounds like his rehab from April 2017 Tommy John surgery is going as planned. While he will head to High-A when healthy, Kaprielian is already 24 years old and is an advanced pitching prospect, so he could quickly move to Double-A. If everything goes smoothly, he could make his big-league debut in 2019.