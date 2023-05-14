Oakland optioned Kaprielian to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kaprielian is sent back to Triple-A with the Athletics selecting the contract of Garrett Acton in a corresponding transaction. After opening the year in the rotation, Kaprielian has struggled to a 10.17 ERA over 23 innings in seven appearances with four of those starts.
