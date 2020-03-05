Play

Kaprielian was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 26-year-old was one of six total Athletics pitchers removed from big-league camp Thursday. Kaprielian posted an impressive 1.63 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB across 27.2 innings (five starts) with Double-A Midland during 2019.

