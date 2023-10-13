Kaprielian (shoulder) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Kaprielian had been on the 60-day injured list following surgery in August to repair the posterior labrum in his right shoulder. It's not clear how long his rehab is expected to take, but the right-hander will have to prove his health and earn his way back onto the 40-man roster.
