Kaprielian (3-1) earned the win Saturday against the Royals after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while fanning seven.

Kaprielian was absolutely dominant Saturday and while he allowed six baserunners, only one of those reached third base. The right-hander has given up two or fewer runs in all but one of his outings this season and has looked outstanding thus far. His next start is scheduled for next week on the road against the Yankees.