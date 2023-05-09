Kaprielian, who fired five scoreless innings for Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday in his second minor-league start since being optioned to the Aviators, is a candidate to be called up if Mason Miller's elbow tightness causes him to miss at least one turn, the Athletics' official site reports.

The right-hander faced Sacramento on Sunday for the second time in as many starts for Las Vegas and was even sharper than the first time around, allowing just three hits and no walks while recording three strikeouts. Kaprielian exhibited some significant control problems and couldn't keep the ball in the park consistently during three starts for Oakland before being sent to the bullpen, but he's issued just two free passes and hasn't allowed a home run during his first 8.1 innings on the farm. Word on Miller's short-term availability or lack thereof should be imminent following further evaluation by team doctors that was slated for the early part of the week.