Athletics' James Kaprielian: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Kaprielian joined the Athletics' 40-man roster Tuesday.
Kaprielian missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2017, but his return to instructional league action in October and addition to the 40-man roster are good indications of his current health. The 24-year-old last pitched in the minors at High-A Tampa in 2016 -- before being traded from the Yankees to the Athletics -- and officially has only eight minor-league games under his belt.
