Kaprielian allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four in six innings in a 5-2 loss Thursday in Houston. He did not factor into the decision.

Kaprielian allowed multiple baserunners in four of the six innings he pitched but managed to hold the Astros to only two runs. He had not made a start since Aug. 31 after poor performance and a finger laceration sidelined him for the first two weeks of September. It was his first time pitching six innings in a start in his last seven outings. He's walked 15 batters in his last 19.1 innings -- spanning four starts -- while striking out 16. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Seattle.