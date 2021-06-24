Kaprielian pitched six innings in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Texas, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

After neither team scored through four innings, Kaprielian allowed a single run in both the fifth and sixth innings before being removed at just 82 pitches. Oakland scored three in the top of the seventh to put the rookie in line for the win, but Texas eventually rallied against the Athletics' bullpen. The six-inning start is encouraging as it was only Kaprielian's third in eight turns, though Manager Bob Melvin appears reluctant to let his young starter work deep into games as he's averaging less than 90 pitches per start.